European Union calendar

Here is the calendar for this week’s events:

26 January: Ms Stella Kyriakides participates via videoconference in a virtual high-level stakeholder event for the launch of the ‘Code of Conduct for Responsible Business and Marketing Practices,’ organised by the European Commission.

27 January: Mr Josep Borrell holds a videoconference call with Mr José Manuel Durão Barroso, former President of the European Commission

28 January: Mr Frans Timmermans participates via videoconference call in the online conference ‘Zukunftsfähig im Sinne des Green Deals? Die EU-Agrarreform auf dem Prüfstand’, organised by Die Grünen/EFA in the European Parliament

29 January: Mr Frans Timmermans participates via videoconference call in the Davos Session on Boosting Europe’s Green Transition

