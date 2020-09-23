Europol led dark web drugs raid leads to 179 arrests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police forces around the world have seized more than $6.5m in cash and virtual currencies, as well as drugs and guns in a coordinated raid on dark web marketplaces.

Some 179 people were arrested across Europe and the US, and 500kg (1,102lb) of drugs and 64 guns confiscated.

It ends the “golden age” of these underground marketplaces, Europol said.

“The hidden internet is no longer hidden”, said Edvardas Sileris, head of Europol’s cyber-crime centre.

The operation, known as DisrupTor, was a joint effort between the Department of Justice and Europol. It is believed that the criminals engaged in tens of thousands of sales of illicit goods and services across the US and Europe.

Drugs seized including fentanyl, oxycodone, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA.

Of those arrested 119 were based in the US, two in Canada, 42 in Germany, eight in the Netherlands, four in the UK, three in Austria and one in Sweden.

