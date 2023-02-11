Eurovision fans ready for Super Saturday where seven songs selected

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dubbed Super Saturday for Eurovision fans, as seven countries air huge TV programmes to pick a representative for the song contest in May through performances from Italy, Estonia, Denmark, Malta, Latvia, Croatia and Romania.

There are typically two ways a Eurovision entry is chosen: an internal selection – an act chosen behind-the scenes – or a national selection – a TV show with the winner getting to fly their country’s flag in Liverpool.

In its 73rd year, Italy’s five-night iconic Festival di Sanremo, which has become essential streaming for Eurovision fans, will see a winner chosen from the 28 competing acts.

Italy by far has the biggest national final on Saturday, but Estonia’s Eesti Laul and Denmark’s Melodi Grand Prix also command big domestic audiences, as well as fans abroad streaming them.

Italian singer Eros Ramazzotti performs onstage during the Sanremo Italian Song Festival, in Sanremo, Italy, 10 February 2023. The 73rd Festival Della Canzone Italiana music festival runs from 07 to 11 February 2023. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Read more via BBC

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first