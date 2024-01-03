Eurovision teases Caribbean announcement for this year’s contest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Eurovision organisers have teased an apparent Caribbean appearance at this year’s contest.

“New Year! New News!” they announced, in a message shared with more than 1.3 million followers through the official Instagram page, alongside a clip showing crystal clear waters and golden beaches.

“We’re thrilled to confirm that THE CARIBBEAN is coming to the Eurovision Song Contest 2024,” the post said. “Stay tuned, we can’t wait to tell you more.”

The 2024 event takes place in Malmo in Sweden.

No further details have been given, but Eurovision followers were quick to point out the obvious upon seeing the teaser.

“It’s Eurovision not Worldvision,” replied one.

In 2015, having broadcast the competition since 1983, Australia (also definitely not in Europe) was invited to join the party to commemorate Eurovision’s 60th anniversary.

It was supposed to be a one-off, but the Aussies went on to contribute in subsequent years – with contestant Dami Im finishing as runner-up in 2016 with her song, Sound Of Silence.

Morocco also competed in 1980.

But as one follower pointed out: “There’s a lot of European territories in the Caribbean so maybe they’re announcing that a Caribbean artist is representing a European country?”

Read more via Sky News

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group