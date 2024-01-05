EU’s Borrell sees Argentina more open to EU-Mercosur trade deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Argentina, whose new president Javier Milei has said the South American common market Mercosur serves no purpose, now appears to be more willing for the bloc to sign a free trade deal with the European Union, the EU‘s top diplomat Josep Borrell said.

Trade experts say the window of opportunity to clinch the EU-Mercosur deal is closing and its ratification by the European Parliament faces the hurdle of elections next year in Europe.The deal was first agreed in 2019 but then delayed by European demands for environmental safeguards.”Argentina today seems more willing to (reach) an agreement,” Borrell told an event in Lisbon on Wednesday.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group