EU’s Dombrovskis sure Draghi can help Italy get Recovery Funds as soon as possible

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis is confident an Italian government led by Mario Draghi will successfully complete the remaining steps for the funds from the Recovery Fund to be released quickly, he told La Stampa daily.

Dombrovskis added his professional relationship with Draghi dated back to when he himself was the prime minister of Latvia and that he “always appreciated (Draghi’s) style of work. He is precise, concise and he always goes straight to the point.”

Members of Italy’s 5-Star Movement voted on Thursday to back Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi, opening the way for the former European Central Bank chief to take office at the head of a broad government of national unity.

Main Photo: A handout photo made available by the Italian Lower House Press Office shows Italian designated-prime minister Mario Draghi. EPA-EFE/ITALIAN LOWER HOUSE PRESS OFFICE

