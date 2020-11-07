EU’s von der Leyen to call UK’s Johnson on Saturday

Reading Time: < 1 minute
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will call British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday afternoon to discuss negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal, her spokesman said.
Britain left the EU in January and talks on protecting trade from possible quotas and tariffs are now in their final stretch before London’s transition out of the bloc is completed on Dec. 31.
Johnson said on Friday he hoped a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union could be agreed, but the country was well prepared if final-stage talks with the bloc did not succeed.
“I very much hope that we will (get a deal), and obviously that depends on our friends and partners across the Channel,” he told broadcasters.
“I think there is a deal to be done if they want to do. If not, the country is of course very, very well prepared and as I have said before, we can do very, very well on Australian terms.”
7th November 2020
Russia has signed manufacturing and supply agreements for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with over 10 countries in Asia, South America and the Middle East, as Moscow speeds up plans to distribute its shot abroad in the fight against the coronavirus....
7th November 2020
Norway’s capital Oslo will shut down theatres, cinemas, training centres and swimming pools to contain the spread of the coronavirus, city authorities said, with bars and restaurants no longer able to serve alcohol.
“We are doing a social lockdow...
7th November 2020
U.S. coronavirus infections surged by at least 129,606 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, the third consecutive daily rise of more than 100,000 cases as a third wave of COVID-19 sweeps the United States.
In the midst of the presidential ele...
7th November 2020
Tunisia will accept all Tunisian migrants deported from France following the fatal stabbings at a church in Nice as long as all judicial appeals have been exhausted, its interior minister said on Friday.
The French Interior Minister Gerald Darman...
7th November 2020
1492 - Ensisheim Meteorite strikes a wheat field near the village of Ensisheim in Alsace, France. Oldest meteorite with a known date of impact.
1872 - Cargo ship Mary Celeste sails from Staten Island for Genoa; mysteriously found abando...
7th November 2020
The European Parliament has adopted proposals on how the EU can best regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to boost innovation, ethical standards, and trust in technology.
7th November 2020
Stefano d’Orazio, historic drummer of the veteran Italian band Pooh, died aged 72.
D’Orazio died in Rome after a career in the world of music, not only as a drummer, but also as a lyricist and singer.
He had been the drummer of Pooh sinc...
7th November 2020
7th November 2020
UPDATED 0833 Newspaper Review
The Independent follows the testimony by Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. Muscat defended his decision to do consultancy work for Nexia BT when he was deputy chief of st...
7th November 2020
Joe Biden appears close to winning the presidency after securing more than 27,000 votes more than Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.Addressing supporters, Biden says: "The numbers tell us a clear story: We're going to win this race".Biden also leads ...
