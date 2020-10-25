Everton suffer first defeat to Southampton

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Early Premier League pace setters Everton suffered their first defeat in this campaign, succumbing to a 2-0 loss at Southampton.
The home team secured all three points with both goals coming in the first half thanks to James Ward-Prowse and Che Evans.
Unlike the first outings this season, it was a rather disappointing performance by The Toffees, as tempers flared particularly in the second 45minutes. Lucas Digne was given his marching orders for a dangerous tackle on Kyle Walker-Peters.
Despite this defeat, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti remained upbeat despite the negative performance of his side: “We don’t have to be too disappointed. We are still top of the table, which is an unbelievable achievement for us. We have to try to stay here.”
Everton remain top of the table, in the company of neighbours Liverpool but the Blues have a better goal difference.