Everton suffer first defeat to Southampton

Early Premier League pace setters Everton suffered their first defeat in this campaign, succumbing to a 2-0 loss at Southampton.

The home team secured all three points with both goals coming in the first half thanks to James Ward-Prowse and Che Evans.

Unlike the first outings this season, it was a rather disappointing performance by The Toffees, as tempers flared particularly in the second 45minutes. Lucas Digne was given his marching orders for a dangerous tackle on Kyle Walker-Peters.

Despite this defeat, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti remained upbeat despite the negative performance of his side: “We don’t have to be too disappointed. We are still top of the table, which is an unbelievable achievement for us. We have to try to stay here.”

Everton remain top of the table, in the company of neighbours Liverpool but the Blues have a better goal difference.

