GO To Bring Exclusive Malta’s Got Talent Footage

GO brings hours of behind the scenes footage, auditions, interviews for free

Following the recent announcement of the partnership between GO and Mint Media Limited – producers of Malta’s Got Talent, GO will be offering exclusive Malta’s Got Talent content to all of its customers, who will enjoy hours of behind the scenes footage, auditions, interviews and a host of other rich content, for free.

All Malta’s Got Talent content will also be available ‘On Demand’ for those fans who want to revist their favourite moments! More importantly, GO is opening up this content, to everyone, even non-GO customers, for just €5 for the three months when Malta’s Got Talent will be broadcast. Non-GO customers can simply apply online and download the GO TV App.

By downloading the App, and with a nominal fee of just €5, non-GO customers can enjoy this exclusive Malta’s Got Talent content, all local and Italian channels, from any device, through any connection, wherever they like.

“We are really excited to bring this concept to the market. We know how popular such programmes are and the level of support there is for local talent and therefore we wanted to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the content they love, how and when they like,” said Alison Mercieca, Senior Manager, Marketing.

GO TV customers will automatically be able to access this content. Non-GO customer can visit www.go.com.mt to apply.

