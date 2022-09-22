Історія українського капелана, який 70 днів пробув у російському полоні / The story of a Ukrainian chaplain who spent 70 days in Russian captivity

Reading Time: 17 minutes

(English below)

За те, що молився, кинули голого до холодного карцера на чотири доби без їжі і води

Історія українського капелана, який 70 днів пробув у російському полоні

Інна Гончарук-Пліхівська

«Це орда. Вони хочуть катувати. Це має весь світ знати! Усі мають знати, що це нелюди. Вони вже порушили всі закони, всі правила – і міжнародні, і моральні, і християнські. Вони нас знищують понад 300 років, починаючи з імператора Петра та імператриці Катерини, які видали понад 50 указів про заборону української мови та літератури – це є денацифікація. Знищення Запорізької Січі, січових стрільців, воїнів Української повстанської армії – це демілітаризація. Потім – Сталін, Берія, а тепер Путін», – капелан отець Василь не може говорити без емоцій.

Отець Василь Вирозуб – настоятель Одеського Свято-Троїцького храму Православної церкви України, активний ініціатор створення служби капеланів у Збройних Силах України. Певний час був капеланом у місцях виконання бойових завдань. 25- го лютого 2022-го року, на другий день після російського вторгнення в Україну, священник потрапив у полон, де провів понад два місяці. Які жахіття довелося пережити у лапах ворога, як вдалося вижити і не зламатися – про все це отець Василь розповів Factual. Після повернення з полону священник не давав інтерв`ю, бо боявся своїми показами нашкодити обміну полонених. Але після того, як росіяни живцем спалили полонених азовців в Оленівці, вирішив – мовчати немає сенсу.

25-го лютого отець Василь у складі гуманітарної місії перебував на пошуково-рятувальному судні «Сапфір», яке прямувало з Одеси до острова Зміїний евакуювати тіла загиблих військовослужбовців. На борту було 3 капелани, лікар та 19 членів екіпажу. Росіяни пообіцяли зелений коридор, але, як вже невдовзі з`ясувалося, це був обман.

«26-го лютого вже біля острова росіяни нам наказали кинути якір, – розповідає отець Василь. – На острові наших військових вже не було – тих, хто вижив, взяли у полон.

Близько трьох годин ми чекали на оглядову групу росіян. Самі спецназівці боялися підходити до нашого корабля. Коли вони зайшли на борт, нас всіх вивели на палубу, під дулами автоматів поставили на коліна, руки за голову. Протягом трьох годин проводили ретельний обшук. Думали, що ми якась спецгрупа».

Звісно, відпускати членів гуманітарної місії росіяни не мали наміру. Спершу полонених доправили до в`язниці у Севастополь в окупованому Криму. Там, за словами, отця Василя лише допитували полонених – тортур не застосовували.

«Допити, допити, допити… – Це було постійно, – згадує отець. Нас допитували усі можливі служби. Не здивувався, якби прийшов двірник із питанням – чому ми прямували на Зміїний».

Росіяни ніяк не могли повірити, що корабель йшов на Зміїний, щоб евакуювати тіла загиблих українських воїнів: «Навіщо вам ці тіла, – ніяк не могли вгамуватися окупанти. – Ви божевільні чи безсмертні?»

Зрештою росіяни вирішили, що полонені – диверсанти. «Три священника і лікар, – сміється отець Василь. – Оце знайшли диверсантів! Але їм годі було щось пояснити – вони стояли на своєму».

Отець Василь біля рятувально-пошукового судна “Сапфір” перед відправленням на острів Зміїний / Father Vasyl near the search and rescue ship “Sapphire” before departure to Snake Island

Спочатку ставлення до полонених було досить толерантне, навіть обіцяли відпустити – зараз або… після закінчення «операції». Отець Василь обурився, мовляв, так звана операція може тривати місяці, а то й довше. «Ти що, поп, поглянь на цю силу (йдеться про крейсер «Москва», – авт.) – він, якщо вистрелить, то не те що острова, вашої України не буде! 7-8 днів – і все! Я тоді подивився навколо, а російських військових дійсно хмара. Невже 7-8 днів і України не буде?»

Після Криму полонених літаком доправили до Росії у Білгородську область – спершу у фільтраційний табір. Уже тут на них чекало пекло: крім постійних допитів, їх жорстоко били, піддавали різним тортурам.

«На вулиці -22, а нас вишикували на морозі. Дехто був у порваному одязі чи в одному берці. Усіх поставили на коліна, просто на сніг, руки за голови, цькували собак, ліхтарями світили в обличчя. І знову – ті ж самі допити: що робив біля Зміїного, на які спецслужби працюю»…

Кати навіть чути не хотіли, що екіпаж виконував гуманітарну місію. Усім полоненим присвоїли номери замість імен і прізвищ. «Твій номер 27, – пригадує своє нове «ім`я» отець Василь. – У тебе тепер немає прізвища і Бога тут нема. Те, що у них нема Бога, це без сумніву. От що-що, а катувати, принижувати, ламати гідність, честь, грабувати, нищити, вбивати, гвалтувати – це вони вміють бездоганно. Жити у мирі і дружбі, будувати щось, творити – це їм ніяк не дається. Ірпінь, Буча, Бородянка, Маріуполь, тепер Ізюм, знищення азовців. Те, що вони над ними знущалися, катували, а потім вбили – це однозначно. Бо, якщо нас, цивільних, били лише тому, що просто треба бити. На моїх очах російський солдат вдарив мого колегу – капелана в обличчя важким чоботом, той спитав – за що. У відповідь почув: «Якби було за що, я б тебе вбив, хохол!» А азовців вони просто ненавиділи. Те, що вони спалили їх для того, щоб приховати свій злочин – це так».

На одному із допитів російський військовий сказав отцю Василю, що українці зомбовані, мовляв, українські цивільні спалили танк з трьома російськими солдатами. «Я запитав – де спалили, у Росії? – Виявляється, ні, у Маріуполі. Їм у голові не вкладається, що українці борються за свою землю, за свою свободу. Вони думали, що буде Крим №2: пройдуть парадом, отримають медалі-нагороди, гроші – і все. Але, коли їм під Маріуполем наші азовці надавали по зубах, коли їх викинули з-під Києва, коли вони почали отримувати вбитих, поранених, – кардинально змінилося і їхнє ставлення до нас – полонених. Нас почали травити собаками, кидали в карцери, били гумовими кийками, електрошокерами, заломували руки, розтягували на шпагат. Озвіріли!»

Полонені були ізольовані від будь-якої інформації, але зрозуміли: чим гірше ставлення до них, тим більше перемог в українських солдатів на передовій. Військові змушували шикуватися і співати гімн Росії. Отець Василь замість цього молився, за що отримав дуже жорстоке покарання: повністю голого близько чотирьох діб без сну, води і їжі при температурі +7 градусів тримали у карцері.

«У мене вже почалися марення. Думав, кінець».

Та все ж одного дня отець Василь почув команду «На вихід!». «Ти не знаєш, куди тебе ведуть – чи знову у карцер кинуть, чи кудись перевозять. Ти повністю у їхній владі, а вона без правил, без принципів, без моралі».

Полонені були готові до найгіршого. На щастя, відбувся обмін полоненими і 6-го травня отець Василь повернувся до рідної Одеси.

Не втрималася і запитала у священника – як вдалося пережити увесь цей тиск – фізичний і психологічний – і не зламатися у полоні росіян.

-Зберегти себе морально у полоні, мабуть, важче, ніж фізично. Коли нас завезли у фільтраційний табір, було дуже страшно, прикладами били – по чому бачили. Зізнаюся, думав, живим звідти не повернуся. По 20-22 чоловік кидали в один намет. І, коли бачиш, як молодий солдат 23-24 роки, як той молодий вовчисько, зйожився, дивиться на російського солдата, а в очах – ні йоти страху. І це не ненависть – це озлобленість, що молодого вовка заховали у клітку. Коли бачиш відвагу в очах цієї дитини – ти не маєш права, як капелан, який прожив вже понад 50 років, боятися. Ти просто не маєш права боятися. Я клав на себе хрест і казав: «Господи, Боже, допоможи!» Ми й команду придумали – «До молитви ставай!»

– На Вашу думку, для чого росіяни це роблять? Навіщо їм ця війна?

-Пам`ятаєте, в українських містах на стінах російські солдати писали: «Хто вам дозволив жити так добре?» Ось це і є основна ідея цієї війни. Самі у багнюці по горло і хочуть, щоб всі так жили. Там, у полоні, постійно у мене було таке дежа вю, що я потрапив у Радянський союз: ті ж жарти, анекдоти, проблеми, навіть та сама масляна зелена фарба на стінах. І ось ці «визволителі» хочуть нас, вільних людей, повернути у те безпросвітне рабство. Тому прошу Господа, українську армію і увесь світ – не пустіть цю орду сюди, бо нас знищать. На даний момент Україна – це форпост, ми стали майданчиком для війни двох світів – вільного і тоталітаризму. Якщо Росія знищить Україну, то потім піде на Польщу та далі – у Європу. У звіра апетит пробуджується під час їжі. І я думаю, що Європа це розуміє. І я щиро вдячний Європейському Союзу, який активно допомагає Україні у цій війні – зброєю, коштами, підтримкою наших громадян. Разом ми обов`язково приборкаємо цього звіра – Росію.

-Як змінилася Україна, якими зробила українців ця війна?

-Коли повернувся з полону, чесно, був приємно шокований – змінилася вся Україна. Я повернувся у країну, яка повинна була бути ще з 91-го року (24 серпня 1991 – День незалежності України, – авт). Я побачив жовто-синю Україну не на фасадах будинків, а у серцях і побачив вишиванки у серцях українців. Якби з початку 90-х ми будували саме таку державу, ніхто б не дозволив собі напасти на неї. Шкода, що зараз ми проходимо через таке навчання, випробування – ціна за цю свободу надто висока.

За Україну, за її волю, за честь, за славу!

For praying, they threw him naked into a cold cell for four days without food or water

The story of a Ukrainian chaplain who spent 70 days in Russian captivity

Article by: Inna Honcharuk-Plikhivska

“This is a horde. They want to torture. The whole world should know this! Everyone should know that these are non-humans. They have already broken all the laws, all the rules – international, moral and Christian. They have been destroying us for more than 300 years, starting with Emperor Peter and Empress Catherine, who banned the Ukrainian language and literature – this is denazification. Destruction of the Zaporizhia Sich, Sich rebels, Ukrainian Insurgent Army – this is demilitarization. Then Stalin, Beria and now Putin”, – chaplain Father Vasyl cannot speak without emotion.

Father Vasyl leads a prayer for Ukraine after returning from Russian captivity / Отець Василь під час Молебні за Україну після повернення з російського полону

Father Vasyl Vyrozub is the abbot of the Odesa Holy Trinity Church of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, an active initiator of the creation of chaplain service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For some time he was a chaplain in the places of military missions. On February 25, the second day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the priest was taken prisoner, where he spent more than two months. Father Vasyl told Factual about the horrors he had to go through in the hands of the enemy, how he managed to survive and not break down. After returning from captivity, the priest did not give interviews because he was afraid that his testimony would harm the exchange of prisoners. However, after the Russians burned the captured Azov heroes alive in Olenivka, he decided that there was no point in remaining silent.

On February 25, Father Vasyl, as part of a humanitarian mission, was on the search and rescue ship “Sapphir”, which was on its way from Odesa to Snake Island to evacuate the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers. There were 3 chaplains, a doctor and 19 crew members on board. The Russians promised a green corridor, but it turned out to be a lie.

“On February 26, already near the island, the Russians ordered us to drop anchor, – Father Vasyl said. – Our soldiers were no longer there – those who survived were taken prisoner. We waited for about three hours for the inspection group of Russians. The commandos themselves were afraid to approach our ship. When they came on board, we were all taken out on deck, put on our knees under the muzzles of machine guns, hands behind our heads. A thorough search was conducted for three hours. They thought we were some special group”.

Of course, the Russians had no intention of releasing the members of the humanitarian mission. First, the prisoners were taken to the prison in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea. There, according to Father Vasyl, the prisoners were only interrogated – they were not tortured.

“Interrogated, interrogated, interrogated…it was constant, – recalls the Father. – We were interrogated by all possible services. I wouldn’t be surprised if the janitor came and asked why we were heading to Zmiiny”.

The Russians could not believe that the ship was going to the island to evacuate the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers: “Why do you need these bodies – the occupiers could not calm down. – Are you crazy or immortal?”

In the end, the Russians decided that the prisoners were saboteurs. “Three priests and a doctor,- Father Vasyl laughs. – They found the saboteurs! But it was time for them to explain something – they stood their ground.”

At first, the attitude towards the prisoners was quite tolerant, they even promised to release them – now or… after the end of the “operation”. Father Vasyl was indignant, saying that the so-called operation could last months, or even longer. “You really don’t understand, priest, look at this power (it’s about the military cruiser “Moscow” which Ukrainian army sank later, – author) – if it fires, it will destroy not only this island (Snake island) – your Ukraine will not be there! 7-8 days – that’s it! Then I looked around, and the Russian military were all around. Will Ukraine be gone in 7-8 days?”

After Crimea, the prisoners were flown to Russia in the Belgorod region – first to a filtration camp. Even here, hell awaited the prisoners: in addition to constant interrogations, they were brutally beaten and subjected to various tortures.

“It’s -22 degrees outside, and we are lined up in the cold. Some were in torn clothes or in one boot. They put everyone on their knees, just on the snow, with the hands behind heads, they harassed dogs at us and shined lanterns in our faces. And again – the same interrogations: what was I doing near Snake island, which special service do I work for”…

The executioners did not even want to hear that the crew was performing a humanitarian mission. All prisoners were assigned numbers instead of names and surnames. “Your number is 27, – recalls Father Vasyl of his new “name”. – Now you don’t have a surname and there is no God here. There is no doubt that they do not have God. That’s all, but they are perfectly capable of torturing, humiliating, breaking dignity, honour, robbing, destroying, killing, raping. They cannot live in peace and friendship, build something, create. Irpin, Bucha, Borodyanka, Mariupol, now Izyum, the destruction of the Azov heroes. The fact that they mocked them, tortured them and then killed them is clear. Because if we, civilians were beaten, only because we simply had to be beaten. In front of my eyes, a Russian soldier hit my colleague – the chaplain, in the face with a heavy boot, he asked – for what? In response, he heard: “If it was for anything, I would kill you, hohol!” And they simply hated the Azov heroes. The fact that they burned them in order to hide their crime is true».

During one of the interrogations, a Russian military officer said to Father Vasyl, that the Ukrainians were zombified, and he said that Ukrainian civilians burned a tank with three Russian soldiers. “I asked – where, in Russia? – No, in Mariupol (Ukraine, – author). It does not occur to them that Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their freedom. They thought that it would be Crimea No. 2: they would march in a parade, receive medals, money, and that was it. But, when our Azov heroes beat the Russian army near Mariupol and the Ukrainian army pushed them back near Kyiv, when they started getting killed and wounded, their attitude towards us prisoners also changed radically. They started biting us with dogs, throwing us in solitary confinement, beating us with rubber batons, electric shockers, broke our hands, stretched us on twine. Atrocities!”

The captives were isolated from any information, but they understood: the worse their treatment, the more victories Ukrainian soldiers have on the front lines. The soldiers were forced to line up and ordered to sing the Russian national anthem. Father Vasyl prayed instead, for which he received a very cruel punishment: he was kept completely naked for about four days without sleep, water and food at a temperature of +7 degrees. “I have already started day dreaming. I thought it was the end”.

Nevertheless, one day Father Vasyl heard the command “Out!”. “I didn’t know where I was being taken – whether I would be thrown into a solitary confinement cell again, or transported somewhere else again. I was completely in their power, and this power has no rules, no principles, no morals.”

The captives were prepared for the worst. Fortunately, an exchange of prisoners took place and Father Vasyl returned to his native Odesa on the 6th of May.

I couldn’t resist and asked the priest how he managed to survive all this pressure – physical and psychological – and not break down in the captivity of the Russians.

“It is probably more difficult to keep yourself mentally active than physically. When we were taken to the filtration camp, it was very scary, they beat us with rubber batons. I confess, I thought I would not return alive from there. 20-22 people were thrown into one tent. And when you see a young soldier, 23-24 years old, like a young wolf, hunched over, looking at a Russian soldier, and there is not an iota of fear in his eyes. And this is not hatred – it is bitterness that the young wolf was hidden in a cage. When you see the courage in the eyes of this child, you, as a chaplain who has lived for more than 50 years, have no right to be afraid. You simply have no right to be afraid. I put the cross on myself and said: “Lord, God, help!” We also came up with the command – “Get up to pray!”

Капелан отець Василь з українськими солдатами біля Волновахи, Донецька область, 2015-й рік / Chaplain Father Vasyl with Ukrainian soldiers near Volnovakha in Donetsk region, 2015

In your opinion, why are the Russians doing this? Why do they need this war?, I asked. “Do you remember, in Ukrainian cities, Russian soldiers wrote on the walls: Who allowed you to live so well? This is the main idea of ​​this war. They are up to their necks in mud and want everyone to live like that. There, in captivity, I constantly had such a déjà vu that I ended up in the Soviet Union: the same jokes, anecdotes, problems, even the same oily green paint on the walls. And these “liberators” want to return us, free people, to that hopeless slavery.

Therefore, I am asking God, the Ukrainian army and the whole world – do not let this horde come here, because they will destroy us. At the moment, Ukraine is an outpost, we have become a platform for the war of two worlds – free and totalitarianism. If Russia destroys Ukraine, then it will go to Poland and then to Europe. An animal’s appetite wakes up while eating. And I think Europe understands that. And I am sincerely grateful to the European Union, which is actively helping Ukraine in this war – with weapons, funds, and the support of our citizens. Together we will definitely tame this beast – Russia.

– How has Ukraine changed, what has this war made Ukrainians like?

“When I returned from captivity, honestly, I was pleasantly shocked – the whole of Ukraine had changed. I returned to the country that should have been since 1991 (August 24, 1991 – Independence Day of Ukraine, – author). I saw yellow and blue Ukraine not on the facades of houses, but in the hearts, and I saw embroidery in the hearts of Ukrainians. If we had been building such a state since the beginning of the 90s, no one would have allowed themselves to attack it. It is a pity that now we are going through such training, trials – the price for this freedom is too high.

For Ukraine, for its will, for honour, for glory!”

(All photos used in this story are from the personal archive of chaplain Father Vasyl).

