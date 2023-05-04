Explosions heard in Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities; Fire extinguished at Russian oil refinery

Reading Time: 3 minutes

May 4 (Reuters) – Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities in the early hours of Thursday morning, officials and media outlets said, with some local authorities reporting that anti-aircraft defences were at work.

Russia has regularly bombarded Ukraine since October last year, striking at a variety of targets. The latest blasts were reported less than 24 hours after Kyiv said 21 people died in a Russian strike on the city of Kherson.

“Air defences are working in the Kyiv region,” the regional military administration said on Telegram. Reuters eyewitnesses in the city said there had been at least one loud blast.

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. Yuri Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said on Telegram that anti-aircraft defences were at work.

Local media also reported blasts in the Black Sea port of Odesa. Air alerts have been sounded in most of the eastern half of the country, according to an official government map.

Fire extinguished at Russian oil refinery after drone attack

A drone attack set ablaze parts of an oil products reservoir at a refinery in southern Russia, but emergency services said they extinguished the fire just over two hours later, TASS news agency reported early on Thursday.

TASS said the incident occurred at the Ilsky refinery near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region.

A day earlier, a fuel depot further to the west caught on fire near a bridge linking Russia’s mainland with the occupied Crimea peninsula.

“A second turbulent night for our emergency services,” Krasnodar governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram, adding that tanks with oil products were on fire at the Ilsky refinery.

There were no casualties, he said, citing preliminary reports and he did not say how the fire started.

Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for what Moscow says are frequent drone strikes against infrastructure and military targets, particularly in regions close to Russia.

Moscow blamed Ukraine for an attack on April 29 that set fire to an oil depot in Sevastopol. Kyiv’s military says undermining Russia’s logistics is part of preparations for a long-expected counteroffensive.

Photo: A handout photo made available by the Krasnodar region Governor’s press service shows a tank with oil products on fire at the compound of the JSC Tamanneftegaz in the Volna settlement, Taman peninsula, Krasnodar region, Russia,. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE

