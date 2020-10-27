Exposure to air pollution may accelerate Covid-19 deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Exposure to air pollution may be linked to some 15% of Covid-19 deaths worldwide, according to research published Tuesday that highlights the health risks posed by greenhouse gas emissions.

Previous research had shown how air pollution from exhaust fumes takes two years off the life expectancy of every man, woman and child on Earth.

In a recent study, scientists from Germany and Cyprus said they have found a direct correlation between deaths from coronavirus that can be linked to air pollution.

Their study, published in the journal Cardiovascular Research, investigated health and disease data from the US and China relating to air pollution, Covid-19 and SARS – a serious lung disease similar to Covid.

This information was correlated with satellite data of global exposure to particulate matter – microscopic particles – as well as ground-based pollution monitoring systems, to calculate to what extent air pollution can be blamed for Covid-19 deaths.

In Eastern Asia, which has some of the highest levels of harmful pollution on the planet, the authors found that 27% of Covid-19 deaths could be attributed to the health effects of poor air quality.

In Europe the proportion was 19%, compared with 17% in North America.

via The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...