Express Trailers Appoints Etienne Attard as new CEO

Reading Time: 2 minutes

“The logistics sector remains challenging, dynamic, complex and fast-paced. This is why my priority will be to ensure that the group remains the leading total logistics company in Malta and the operator of choice for clients desiring a true quality service

through continued investment in technology, by leading the sector in the areas of ESG and to grow our operations locally and beyond.”

This was stated by Etienne Attard whom Express Trailers have just announced as its new Chief Executive Officer. Etienne Attard, who for the past seven years has occupied the role of general manager of a leading automotive company, started his career over 30 years ago in the maritime industry, working in port operations for fifteen years before moving to the banking sector

and subsequently, into the construction and retail sectors.

In a message of welcome to the new CEO, Chairman Edmond Brincat said “Mr Attard’s academic background in logistics and transport will surely facilitate the transition and adaptation at Express Trailers. Etienne is a dynamic business leader who is values-

driven and brings a diverse background of experiences and an excellent record. We are highly confident that with the support of the professional and experienced colleagues who surround him and who have been with Express for decades, Etienne will prove his operational effectiveness and experience.”

Etienne Attard expressed his pride at having been selected to lead Express Trailers in the coming years. “Before joining the company, I always regarded Express Trailers as one of the main leaders in the transport sector with a passion for logistics. Now that I am in the office I am witnessing from within the values of Express Group, the talent of my colleagues and their commitment to the company and to its customers’ needs and expectations,” added Mr Attard.

“From my end, my commitment will be to continue building on the core values and success of the company by working closely with the board directors as well as with my colleagues to ensure that they continue to pursue their professional growth. I also plan

to continue to improve our brand image and to collaborate more closely with our customers,” he concluded.

