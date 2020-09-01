Eye symptoms common in children with COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Children with COVID-19 often have nonserious eye symptoms like itching, discharge, or pink eye, a study from China suggests.

Among 216 children hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak there, 23% had these kinds of eye issues, doctors found. Eye problems were more common in children with other symptoms such as cough or fever. In all cases, the eye problems were mild and eventually went away either without treatment or with “minimal” eye drops, researchers reported in JAMA Ophthalmology.

It is reassuring that most of the children had other symptoms first, said Dr. Douglas Fredrick, chief of pediatric ophthalmology at the Mount Sinai Health system in New York City, who was not involved in the study. If conjunctivitis, or pink eye, were always among the first symptoms, “we’d be more worried that children could spread this by pink eye from one child to another,” he told Reuters.

Still, he said, the study doesn’t completely rule out that type of transmission.

Read more via Jama Network.

Like this: Like Loading...