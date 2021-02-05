F1 will not try to jump the queue on vaccines, says new boss

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Formula One will not try to jump the queue for vaccines to protect its longest-ever season from the COVID-19 pandemic, new boss Stefano Domenicali said.

Some countries have drawn criticism by vaccinating their athletes, or planning to do so, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Football clubs are among those who have said health workers and society’s most vulnerable must take precedence, a stance Domenicali agreed with.

“This is a very important point,” the Italian told a virtual media round table on Thursday. “The most vulnerable, that is priority one. We don’t want to jump on the line of vaccination.”

“We need to be prudent and see and respect what is the situation with the more vulnerable people and we don’t want to be seen as the ones taking away for sure.”

Formula One is preparing for a record 23 race campaign — some of them in countries hard hit by the new coronavirus, such as Mexico and Brazil, as well as those in the sport’s European heartland.

Six of Formula One’s 20 drivers have tested positive so far, three of them, including Mercedes’ seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, missing races in 2020 as a result.

Licensing and Reproduction CDeNews is owned and managed by the CDE Intelligence Unit (CDEIU) and the flagship news portal of CorporateIdentities’ CorporateDispatch ePublications. It is based in Malta and registered with the country’s Department of Information. Its news content is researched, attributed and verified. Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the respective media outlet verified. Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency. For syndication services get in touch on editor@corporatedispatch.com All rights reserved. For more detailed insights contact the CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines Other News …. Tokyo governor says Olympics facing ‘major issue’ after Mori’s sexist remarks Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday the Olympic Games were facing a "major issue" after the head of the organising committee made sexist remarks, with criticism of his comments showing no sign of abating. Yoshiro Mori, 83, set off a firest...

Maltese Editors’ Perspectives Times of Malta says it should not take an inordinately long time for court cases to be concluded. The Independent says that by insisting on taking the Carnival holidays, they missed a golden opportunity to show that teachers do not only care abou...

Unemployment increases by more than a thousand in a year – NSO At the end of 2020, the number of persons registering for work stood at 2,765, increasing by 1,123 when compared to the corresponding month in 2019. This was revealed in data published by the NSO this morning. Data provided by Jobsplus for Decemb... Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...