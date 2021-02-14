Falling in love in Covid-19 era

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Intense looks through the visor. The daily meetings in the hospital. The emotional sharing of the same experience. And the chats during work breaks. Thus was born love in the ward. Both nurses working in the Covid wards of the Bari Polyclinic, he works in Pneumology while she works in Nephrology.

The two met and fell in love in full lockdown when it was forbidden to go out and you could only go to work.

“The Polyclinic gave me what everyone dreams of and especially in such a difficult period for everyone – writes Michele Bonasia who took up service in the Covid Hospital last March – It gave me a job; in addition, it introduced me to doctors, social and health workers, nurses who were not just colleagues but friends with whom I shared everything. From joys to pain. And in the ward I met my girlfriend and for this the thanks would not be enough: without the Polyclinic we would never have met ”.

Instagram/Policlinico Bari

