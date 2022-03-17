Fears increase that Moldova could be next in Putin’s sights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In a potential sign of increasing pressure in Moldova, the country’s Russian embassy is asking Russians to get in contact with examples of “discrimination” or “acts of violence”.

With the invasion of Ukraine threatening to have consequences for the rest of its neighbours, some fear Moldova could be next on Russia’s hit list.

British journalist Michael Bird said locals “fear this could be used as evidence for [Russia] to deploy forces to ‘protect’ Russians under threat”.

Moldova is a former Soviet Union country and is pro-EU.

A Russian invasion is of particular concern due to the Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria, on the Moldova-Ukraine border.

Although the conflict there is considered to be “frozen”, if Russia were to take control of eastern Ukraine then it would have an easy link to Moldova through Transnistria.

Russian Embassy in #Moldova is asking Russians in the country to mail in examples of "discrimination"



Locals fear this could be used as evidence for RU to deploy forces to "protect" Russians under threat



A small sign of increasing pressure pic.twitter.com/JnJJBMwvdC — Michael Bird (@MichaelBirdUK) March 17, 2022

Photo – A general view of the Parliament building in Chisinau, Moldova. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU