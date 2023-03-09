Fiddler on the Roof actor Chaim Topol dies aged 87

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fiddler on the Roof actor Chaim Topol has died at the age of 87.

The Israeli actor is best known for the portrayal of Tevye in the 1971 musical.

His death was confirmed in a Twitter post by Israeli president Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, in which he said Topol was “one of the giants of Israeli culture”.

The president described Topol as “a gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and overseas, filled the cinema screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts”.

The Oscar-nominated actor was diagnosed with dementia last year.

