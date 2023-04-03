UPDATED: Finland to officially join NATO on Tuesday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Finland will officially become a member of NATO on Tuesday, the Finnish president’s office has announced.

The announcement was also confirmed by NATO’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, who said the move will make Finland “safer”.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg added that “we will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at NATO headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland’s security, for Nordic security and for NATO as a whole,” he told reporters in Brussels.

“Sweden will also be safer as a result.”

Turkey had delayed the application, complaining that Finland was supporting “terrorists”.

Sweden applied to join Nato at the same time last May, but Turkey is blocking it over similar complaints.

Any Nato expansion needs the support of all its members.

