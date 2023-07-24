Five charged with Sofia involuntary homicide, plead not guilty / Malta News Briefing – Monday 24 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Five charged with Sofia involuntary homicide, plead not guilty

Five individuals faced charges in court on Sunday evening in relation to the tragic incident at the construction site that led to the death of Jean Paul Sofia. The 20-year-old lost his life on December 13, 2022, when the site at Corradino Industrial Estate collapsed, burying him under the rubble. The accused include the project’s developers Kurt Buhagiar and Matthew Schembri, architect Adriana Zammit, contractor Milomir Jovicevic, and Dijana Jovicevic, who is a co-director of the contracting company involved. They were charged with the involuntary homicide of Jean Paul Sofia, and having grievously injured other people in front of Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras. The accused all plead guilty and were granted bail. (Times of Malta)

ADPD to lead protest against corruption and incompetence

Malta’s green party ADPD has announced a protest against what they perceive as “corruption, incompetence, and carelessness” that has resulted in a series of power cuts affecting thousands of Maltese and Gozitans in the past week. The demonstration is scheduled for Thursday, 27th July, at 7 pm, and will take place outside Parliament in Valletta. In their statement on Sunday, ADPD expressed their intention to protest against the prevailing situation of frequent and prolonged power outages, holding those responsible accountable for the crisis. (The Malta Independent)

Maltese firefighters assist in Greece wildfires

A group of 20 firefighters from the Civil Protection Department (CPD) are in Greece to help fight wildfires which have swept large swathes of the country. They were deployed after a request for help made by Greece to the European Union. The CPD said that during the past week the CPD Firefighters battled wildfires in various part of Greece, assisting the country’s Civil Protection as part of the EU Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid mechanism. (Newsbook)

