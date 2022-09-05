Five men admit to Marsa theft attempt / Malta News Briefing – Monday 5 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Five admit to theft attempt in Marsa, one refused bail

Five men who were arrested on Saturday morning while trying to steal from bonded stores in Marsa admitted to the criminal wrongdoing upon arraignment on Sunday. Magistrate Ian Farrugia in a lengthy address urged the men to get their life in order. He granted bail to four of them, while a fifth was refused bail due to his criminal record. The court adjourned the case for judgment later this month. (Times of Malta)

Russian submarine between Malta and Sicily – reports

A Russian attack submarine or cruise missile submarine is thought to be operating in the Mediterranean sea between Malta and Sicily. Naval News – a naval intelligence publication – which had reported that while the Russian Navy is building up forces in the Black Sea – a fact which is well known, it seems that it has started building up forces in the Mediterranean. Italian newspaper La Repubblica said the submarine spent hours on Friday during which an intense activity of patrol aircraft of the US Navy followed.(Newsbook/Maltatoday)

Man electrocuted in Paola

A 25-year-old man resident in Birżebbuġa is in danger of losing his life after suffering an electric shock while carrying out some maintenance work.

The man was given medical assistance by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei by ambulance where he was certified to have sustained serious injuries. The incident happened in a property in Paola. (TVM)