The five-year-old boy who spent four days trapped in a 32m (105ft) deep well has died, Morocco’s king has said.

Footage from the scene in the north of the country showed workers emerging from a tunnel – dug specifically for the rescue – carrying the child, called Rayan, on Saturday evening.

The boy, named Rayan, had been stuck in the well near his home in the tiny village of Ighrane, about 60 miles from the blue-walled city of Chefchaouen, since Tuesday afternoon.

