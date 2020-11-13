Five years after Paris attacks, France back on maximum alert

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Five years after a squad of Islamist killers waged the deadliest attack during peacetime in modern-day France, Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday paid tribute to those killed, with the country once again on its highest security alert.

The jihadist suicide bombers and gunmen killed 130 people and wounded hundreds more in a series of coordinated attacks on entertainment venues on Nov. 13, 2015, in a night of bloodletting that etched a deep scar in the nation’s psyche.

Flowers put outside La Bonne Biere cafe bar in Paris, France, 13 November 2020, as part of commemorations across Paris marking the fifth anniversary of the terror attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed by radical islamists. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

Castex went first to the Stade de France, where the attack began with suicide blasts outside the stadium during a soccer match attended by then president Francois Hollande. He laid a wreath of flowers at the foot of a wall.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (L) and French Prime Minister Jean Castex (C) pay tribute outside La Belle Equipe bar, in Paris, France, 13 November 2020, during ceremonies across Paris marking the fifth anniversary of the terror attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / POOL

The assault also targeted cafes, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall – sites which have been under a close police watch in the run-up to Friday’s anniversary.

France is reeling again from a wave of attacks since early September: a stabbing outside the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine, the beheading of a history teacher who had shown his class cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad and a deadly knife attack in a church in Nice.

“We face a double-edged threat: from outside, people sent from abroad, and a grave internal threat, people who are amongst us, our enemies within. Those threats are increasing,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told franceinfo radio.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (C), French Prime Minister Jean Castex (L) and Mayor of Paris’ 11th arrondissement Francois Vauglin (2-R) pay tribute outside the Bataclan concert venue, in Paris, France, 13 November 2020, during ceremonies across Paris marking the fifth anniversary of the terror attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / POOL

