Flights between Malta and Libya resume

The Libya Observer – The first flight from Malta to Libya touched down in Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport on Monday to pave the way for resuming flights between the two countries after two years of suspension.

The Minister of Transportation, Mohammed Al-Shahubi, announced in a joint press conference with Maltese Minister of Economy, Silvio Schembri, the resumption of flights, saying there will be four flights a week as per the agreement and MoU signed on the visit of Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah to Malta recently.

The Minister said the resumption of flights could help the economy grow and boost the Libyan transportation sector.

The Maltese Minister, on the other hand, hailed the resumption as a small step on the correct path and said Malta was ready to support Libya’s government to upgrade its services to the Libyan people. He said that Malta had consistently conveyed Libyan thoughts and concerns within international fora and had great belief in Libya’s potential.

“Today is an important step forward, though much more needs to be done. We see Libyans not only as neighbours, but as brothers,” the minister said.

Earlier, the spokesman of the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) Mohammed Hammouda said Thursday that Maltese airliner Medavia was carrying out the first flight between Tripoli and Malta.

Hammouda said on Facebook that this step came after efforts of the GNU to reopen Libyan airspace to world flights and signing of agreements between the Libyan and Maltese Ministries of Transportation when Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah visited Malta last week.

Hammouda said this step will alleviate the suffering of the Libyan people who travel to Europe and other international destinations for medical treatment, study and work, adding that the GNU efforts will continue with other countries to open their airspace for the best interest of Libyans.

Libya signed an agreement with Malta on September 09 after finishing the necessary protocols. A delegation from Medavia visited Tripoli few days ago and met with the Libyan Minister of Transportation in the presence of Maltese ambassador in Libya to get licenses of landing and taking off in Libyan airports.

Libya Observer / Times of Malta