Flydubai Says Catania And Naples, Salzburg And Malta Will Be Joining Its European Network

Jan 25 (Reuters) – FLYDUBAI – Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, today announced that Catania and Naples in Italy, Salzburg in Austria and Malta will be joining its European network from May 2021. The carrier has grown its network to more than 65 destinations as countries continue to gradually lift travel restrictions.

In a statement, the airline said that with the addition of Catania, Malta, Naples and Salzburg the carrier will operate flights to 20 destinations in Europe including Belgrade, Bucharest, Helsinki, Istanbul, Krakow, Prague and Sofia.

flydubai flights to Malta International Airport (MLA) and Catania International Airport (CTA) will begin on 12 May 2021 with four times weekly service, while flights to Naples International Airport (NAP) will resume from 13 May 2021 with a three times weekly service.

The carrier becomes the first UAE-based carrier to offer direct flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Salzburg Airport (SZG) from 13 May 2021 with a four weekly flights service.

Commenting on the announcement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “with the start of flights to Catania, Malta, Naples and Salzburg we continue to gradually grow our network catering to an increasing demand for travel, as more passengers return to the skies and more countries ease restrictions on international air travel. Since commencing operations in 2009, we have been committed to opening up previously underserved markets and the launch of our latest routes in Europe demonstrates our continuous efforts to offer more people the opportunity to travel more often while creating free flows of travel, trade, and tourism.”

Emirates will codeshare on these routes and the flights will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB), offering travellers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub to 155 destinations between both the Emirates and flydubai networks including Australia, China, Indian Ocean, Japan and South Asia.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, added: “with the addition of these four routes to our network we offer more choice for travel from the UAE and the GCC, while providing passengers from Austria, Italy and Malta the opportunity to connect onwards to 155 destinations through Dubai’s international travel hub. Whether customers choose to travel in Business Class or Economy Class they can look forward to the convenience of direct connections as well as a comfortable onboard travel experience as they start their journey. We look forward to launching these flights in May.”

H.E. Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the United Arab Emirates, said: “connectivity is paramount for solid ties between States; and likewise between Malta and the UAE. Joined by the Malta Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Malta Tourism Authority, we are grateful to flydubai for announcing the route to Malta, providing an opportunity to foster and strengthen the political, commercial and people-to-people relations between our two countries.”

Salzburg International Airport (SZG), also known as Wolfgang Amadeus Airport or WA Mozart Airport, is an airport serving the metropolitan region of Salzburg in Austria. Located near the German-Austrian border, the airport is the second-largest airport in the country and the gateway to the popular Ski Amadé region.

flydubai has been steadily increasing its operations and has recently announced the start of flights to a number of destinations including Doha, Helsinki, Istanbul, Maldives and Prague, as well as new routes such as Grozny and Tel Aviv bringing its network to 66 destinations.

Passengers will have the option to experience Business Class enjoying space and privacy in the cabin, a comfortable spacious seat, inflight entertainment with films and TV shows available to watch and a range of delicious snacks and complimentary hot and cold beverages.

Passengers travelling in Economy Class will enjoy a Recaro designed seat offering optimal levels of space and comfort in the air. flydubai continues to roll-out WiFi across its fleet enabling passengers to stay connected during their flight and can browse the web, send emails, use social networks and get the latest news. Passengers are able to choose between bundled (Flex/Value) or unbundled (Lite) fares depending on their travel needs.

flydubai recently launched a new service that offers passengers the opportunity to bid for an upgrade to Business Class before their next flight.

Emirates Skywards is a shared loyalty programme for both Emirates and flydubai customers offering members greater convenience and simplicity with one loyalty currency and a single metric for earning and redeeming Miles.

