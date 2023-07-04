Focal Maritime Services appoints Freight Forwarding and Business Development Managers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Focal Maritime Services proudly announces further strategic personnel realignments to further enhance its operational efficiency, foster professional growth and anticipating evolving industry demands.

Charlene Barbara and Patrick Saliba, two long-serving employees of the companies will assume Managerial responsibilities for Freight Forwarding and Business Development respectively.

Charlene joined Focal Maritime Services in 2003 as a clerk and has assumed a range of different responsibilities throughout her career with the company. Patrick joined Focal Maritime Services in 2009 and has been instrumental in the development of the Freight Forwarding function within the company.

These two promotions underscore Focal Maritime Services’ commitment to continuous improvement and maintaining its position as a major player in the services-based maritime industry. By carefully aligning personnel with their areas of expertise and providing opportunities for career advancement, the company aims to optimize operational processes and achieve higher levels of customer satisfaction.

“These new appointments are part of our wider efforts in achieving greater agility and effectiveness within our organisation,” stated Silvan Fleri, General Manager of Focal Maritime Services. “By capitalizing on the diverse skill sets and expertise of our talented team, we will continue to improve on our service offering, reflecting what our clients have told us in the regular feedback that we have sought and thus and remain at the forefront of the wide service offering in the maritime industry.”

The Board of Directors of the company has augured both Mr Saliba and Ms Barbara in their new post and extended its appreciation for their years of service to the company.

