Former Ukraine president Poroshenko contracts coronavirus as cases hit record

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has contracted the novel coronavirus, he said in a statement on Facebook.

“Therefore, from today I am being treated at home. I hope for a speedy recovery and urge all Ukrainians to take care of themselves,” he said.

Poroshenko, 55, became president after the 2014 Maidan protests and was in power until 2019. Former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko also contracted the virus this year and recovered.

Ukraine registered a record 4,027 cases of new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Wednesday, up from a previous record of 3,833 new cases reported on Saturday.

When the daily tally of coronavirus infections spiked above 3,000 earlier this month, the government extended lockdown measures until the end of October.

The council said a total of 208,959 cases were registered in Ukraine as of today with 4,129 deaths.

Like this: Like Loading...