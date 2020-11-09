Formula One’s support series revise schedules to cut costs

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Formula Two and Formula Three, support series for Formula One, will no longer feature on the same weekends next season as part of a cost-cutting move after a year battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday.
The two series will expand to three races per weekend, rather than two at present, but with a presence at fewer events.
Formula Two will feature at eight of the grand prix weekends, instead of a current 12, and Formula Three seven. Formula One has yet to publish a 2021 calendar but could stretch to a record 23 rounds.
Formula Two said no new car would be introduced for the next three-year cycle from 2021 and the costs of freight and engine leasing will be significantly lower.
Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven-times Formula One champion Michael, is leading this year’s F2 championship and is expected to move up to F1 with the U.S.-owned Haas team.
Australian Oscar Piastri has already won the F3 title.