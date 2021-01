Reading Time: < 1 minute

Euronews – Rescue teams continued the search for survivors in Norway on Saturday, four days after a landslide carried homes down a hill in a village northeast of Oslo.

Four bodies have been recovered so far, but six other people are still believed to be missing. The landslide swept through the village of Ask, northeast of Oslo, in what has become the worst disaster of its kind in modern Norwegian history.

It cut across a road through the village, leaving a deep ravine resembling a crater.

Over 1,000 people have been evacuated from Ask, but officials are worried the fragile ground could cause further landslides, meaning many more would have to leave.

Local police chief Ida Melbo Oeystese said it may still be possible to find survivors in air pockets inside the destroyed buildings.

