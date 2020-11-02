France announces ban on sale of ‘non-essential’ items in supermarkets

Reading Time: 2 minutes

France is to introduce a ban on the sale of all ‘non-essential’ items in supermarkets from Tuesday, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced in a televised interview Sunday on TF1, under measures already imposed by a nationwide lockdown to stem the coronavirus.

Non-essential items banned from sale in small local shops will now also be banned in supermarkets from Tuesday, the PM said.

In his interview with TFI, Mr Castex said the decision to impose tough restrictions was “heartbreaking” and that he promised to support businesses impacted so “they are not forced to close down”.

“We will not go back over the announced measures. It’s definitely not the right time. It’s way too soon. There will not be reopenings and all business owners and the rest of us have to be extremely vigilant and respect the lockdown.

France entered its second lockdown on Friday in a bid to stem the resurgent coronavirus pandemic with residents only allowed to leave their homes for food shopping, medical appointments, pressing family reasons and to commute to work when their jobs cannot be done from home.

New confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 46,290 in France in the past 24 hours, official data showed on Sunday, while the number of people needing treatment in intensive care also crept up.

The total number of cases now stands at over 1.4 million cases across France. The rise recorded on Sunday compared to an increase of 35,641 the previous day.

France said 231 more people had died from COVID-19 in the period, bringing the total to 37,019.

There were 17,450 new hospitalisations over the past seven days, the data from the health ministry showed, and 2,605 people in intensive care units. That was up from 2,507 the previous day.

