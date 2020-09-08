France could face ‘critical situation’ in winter if cases keep rising

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A leading epidemiologist in France has issued a stark warning that the country could be facing a “critical situation” by December if the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise.

Prof Antoine Fontanet said that the authorities should act now to reinforce distancing and protection measures to avoid more stringent regulations later.

He added that in just a week, cases have increased by 30% while hospital admissions had shot up by 15%.

Fontanet warned that: “it is better to act now, the earlier we act the less strict the measures will be and the fewer will be … if we wait 15 days it will be harder and longer.”

▶ Sur le #virus



🗣 Pr Fontanet : "Aujourd'hui on a une croissance de 30% du nombre de cas par semaine, de 15% du nombre d'hospitalisations. Si on continue avec ce même rythme, on arrivera sur une situation critique en décembre dans plusieurs régions de France"



📺 #La26. pic.twitter.com/QcwllgW2Ef — LCI (@LCI) September 6, 2020

France has 18 mainland departments deemed “red” where the virus is actively circulating.

However, the French Government is currently consulting the country’s coronavirus scientific committee with a view to easing the 14-day isolation period prescribed for the sick and “contact cases” who are thought to have been contaminated.

Read more via 20minutes.fr

Like this: Like Loading...