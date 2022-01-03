France introduces new Covid restrictions as schools reopen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France will implement new Covid restrictions today in the latest attempt to stem rising infections.

Starting from today, big events will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors and people will be requested to sit down during concerts. Customers will also not be allowed to stand up in bars.

Il n’est jamais contradictoire de protéger la santé de notre société et la santé des Français. L’un ne va pas sans l’autre.

Les règles d’isolement qui entrent en vigueur respectent cet équilibre. pic.twitter.com/Bqtc1oZaSc — Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) January 3, 2022

Eating and drinking will be banned in cinemas, theatres, sport facilities and public transportation, including on long-distance routes. Working from home will be mandatory at least three days per week for employees whose job makes it possible, he added.

The new rules will be in place for at least three weeks, prime minister Jean Castex said last week.

Schools will also reopen as scheduled today Monday, 3 January.

Photo – A man wearing a protective face masks walks past the Arch of La Defense, the business district outside Paris, France EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON