France passes 1 million covid-19 cases

France has become the second country in Western Europe to record more than 1m coronavirus infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The current total is 1,000,357. France has recorded 34,075 deaths.

There are now seven countries worldwide with more than one million cases:

· US: 8,329,044

· India: 7,651,107

· Brazil: 5,273,954

· Russia: 1,438,219

· Argentina: 1,037,325

· Spain: 1,005,295

The resurgence of the pandemic is such that the French government will likely announce a geographical extension of the curfew, imposed since Saturday on Paris and eight other major cities from 2100 to 0600.

Health experts say it takes generally two weeks for such measures to be visible in the containment of the virus.

