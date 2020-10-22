France reports record 41,622 new daily cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute
French health authorities reported 41,622 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours on Thursday, an all-time daily high that was published shortly after the government announced a broad extension of the curfew put in place a week ago in Paris and other major cities.
The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections was up by 162, at 34,210, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 999,043.
22nd October 2020
epa08762799 French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after paying his respects by the coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty in the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event, in Paris, Fran...
22nd October 2020
Former Italy CT and World Cup winner Marcello Lippi has revealed he has coached for the last time. ‘I’m definitely done with coaching’.
Lippi’s has been without a job since he let the position as China CT in November 2019 and leaves a 30-year-long career in the dugout.
He started as the U19 coach at Sampdoria and has memorable spells with Atalanta, Napoli, Inter and Juventus before he becam...
22nd October 2020
Greece will impose a night curfew in areas most affected by COVID-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, announcing restrictions on movement in several areas of the country including Athens.
Earlier, authorities announced 882 new cases of coronavirus, a new peak, after 865 were reported on Wednesday.
Mitsotakis said movement would be banned from 12.30 a.m. to 5 a.m. in loc...
22nd October 2020
22nd October 2020
The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime Supreme Court seat despite a Democratic boycott, clearing the way for a final Senate confirmation vote planned for Monday.
By a 12-0 vote, the panel approved Barrett with all Republican members voting yes and the 10 committee Democrats boycotting the me...
22nd October 2020
Ghislaine Maxwell forcefully rejected suggestions she had seen the late financier Jeffrey Epstein have sex with underage girls or helped him arrange illicit sexual encounters, in a 2016 deposition made public on Thursday.
The British socialite at times appeared insistent and frequently evasive as she responded under oath over 9-1/2 hours to questions from lawyers for Epstein accuser Virginia G...
22nd October 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had personally intervened to ensure that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could receive medical treatment in Germany after the opposition politician's allies said he had been poisoned.
Navalny, 44, fell ill on a flight in Siberia on Aug. 20 and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment. Blood samples taken from him confirmed the presence of a Novic...
22nd October 2020
The EU agencies are playing an increasingly important part in the Union, but their role in serving EU citizens effectively needs to be evaluated more carefully. This is the conclusion of a report presented by the European Court of Auditors (ECA) today. The ECA signed off the 2019 accounts of all but two EU agencies and confirmed the positive results it had reported in previous years. For the firs...
22nd October 2020
Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it has invested $100 million in opening new warehouses in Mexico, including its first shipping centers outside the populous capital area, in a bid to offer faster deliveries.
The new sites include two so-called fulfillment centers - one near the northern city of Monterrey and another near the central city of Guadalajara - as well as a support building in the Sta...
22nd October 2020
British Airways owner IAG warned the travel slump from the coronavirus pandemic had deepened, forcing it to axe even more of its winter flying schedule after it reported on Thursday a quarterly loss of 1.3 billion euros ($1.54 billion).
The loss was far larger than the 920 million euros forecast by analysts, as passenger numbers plunged and it struggled to even half-fill its planes, illustrati...
