France reports record 41,622 new daily cases

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

French health authorities reported 41,622 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours on Thursday, an all-time daily high that was published shortly after the government announced a broad extension of the curfew put in place a week ago in Paris and other major cities.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections was up by 162, at 34,210, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 999,043.
