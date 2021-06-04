France to allow vaccinated travellers from EU countries without need for tests

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Fully-vaccinated travellers from EU countries will be able to enter France without taking a COVID test from 9 June, in line with new rules published on Friday. With these new regulations people travelling to France from countries where the COVID-19 risk is rated “orange”, such as Britain and the United States, will have to be vaccinated and show a recent negative test result, European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday.

Green countries include all EU countries as well as Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Israel, Lebanon and Singapore.

As such fully-vaccinated visitors from the United Kingdom and the United States will still be required to produce a negative test result. But they will no longer have to quarantine and non-essential travel will now be allowed.

Fully-vaccinated people are those who have received their doses at least 14 days prior to their journey, with the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccines. For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the timelag is four weeks.

Under new rules set to take effect from June 9, people coming from orange countries who have not been vaccinated will need to prove they have an imperative reason to travel to France – such a a legal case or child care – and will also have to show a recent negative COVID-19 test, Beaune said.

Countries classified as orange in terms of COVID-19 risk are countries where the rate of virus circulation remains high or which have a high level of new virus variants, such as the UK. Any country not classified as green or red is classified orange, Beaune said on RTL radio.

Entry requirements are lower for countries which France classifies as “green”, which includes all European Union member states plus a number of countries where the virus is considered to be under control, notably Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand and Singapore.

Reuters / Euronews