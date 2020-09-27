Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
France will not let Lebanon down – source close to Macron

1 Min Read
France will not let Lebanon down, a source close to French president Emmanuel Macron told Reuters on Saturday, following the decision of its prime minister-designate to quit after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan cabinet.

“Lebanon’s Adib stepping down amounts to a ‘collective betrayal’ by Lebanese political parties,” the source said. The source also said Macron would make a statement at a later stage.

Mustapha Adib, former ambassador to Berlin, was picked on Aug. 31 to form a cabinet after Macron’s intervention secured a consensus on naming him in a country where power is shared out between Muslims and Christians.

