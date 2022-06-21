France’s Macron invites political parties to discuss hung parliament

Reading Time: 2 minutes

French President Emmanuel Macron will invite all political parties able to form a group in the new parliament for talks on Tuesday and Wednesday after his camp lost its absolute majority, a source close to Macron said on Monday.

Macron’s centrist coalition is under pressure to secure support from rivals to salvage Macron’s reform agenda after weekend elections delivered a hung parliament. If it fails, France could face a long spell of political paralysis.

The loss of his Ensemble alliance’s absolute majority is a painful setback for Macron who won a second term just two months ago. French governments have long relied on a lower house of parliament that shares their political line and largely rubber-stamps proposals.

Sunday’s second-round vote left Ensemble as the biggest party, with a fledgling leftwing alliance in second place, the far-right stronger than ever and the conservatives as potential king-makers.

“It’s going to be complicated,” government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire told France Inter radio. “We’re going to have to be creative.”

Macron now needs either to form a wider coalition or accept leading a minority government that negotiates with opponents on a bill-by-bill basis.

