French far-right veteran Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalised

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the veteran leader of the far-right in France, suffered a “mild heart attack” and was taken to hospital, a close source said.

“Jean-Marie Le Pen has been hospitalised in a public institution in the Paris region. His family and friends are concerned but calm,” the 94-year-old’s advisor Lorrain de Saint Affrique said, confirming a story run by Le Point news magazine.

Le Pen remains “conscious,” he added.

Le Pen, father of current far-right leader Marine Le Pen, has suffered several health issues in recent years.

In February 2022, Le Pen senior was hospitalised after suffering a “minor” stroke.

Jean-Marie Le Pen ran for president five times, sending shockwaves through France in 2002 when he made it to the second round of the election, which was won by Jacques Chirac.

The former paratrooper was the co-founder of the National Front — later renamed the National Rally — and spent decades whipping up anger over immigration.

His daughter Marine Le Pen later tried to clean up the image of the party and kicked him out in 2015 over remarks he made that the Holocaust was merely a detail of history.

