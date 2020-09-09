Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Brexit, France

French firms must prepare for risk of no-deal Brexit, says France’s Riester

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

French junior trade minister Franck Riester said on Wednesday French companies needed to prepare for the risks of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

“We need to be prepared,” Riester told BFM Business radio.

“We need to make sure that our British partners respect their commitments,” he added.

Britain will set out new details of its blueprint for life outside the European Union on Wednesday, publishing legislation a government minister acknowledged would break international law in a “limited way” and which could sour trade talks.
