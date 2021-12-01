French government: all travellers from outside EU will need negative COVID test

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Travellers reaching France from outside the European Union will be subject to the obligation of a negative COVID-19 test, regardless their vaccination status, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

The move is part of a bundle of measures aimed at tackling a new surge in infections as worries caused by the newly detected Omicron variant loom.

Talking to journalists after a government meeting, Attal said that decisions regarding intra-EU-travel would be coordinated by European leaders later this week.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, writing by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by GV De Clercq)

Photo – Health workers wearing protective gear collect information from travelers at a testing unit set up to screen arriving passengers for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON