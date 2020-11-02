French manufacturing sector strengthened slightly in October

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Activity in France’s manufacturing sector strengthened slightly in October, although the country’s new lockdown will likely hit the sector soon, according to a monthly survey published on Monday.
Data compiler IHS Markit said its final purchasing managers’ index rose to 51.3 in October from 51.2 in September. That was slightly better than a preliminary October reading of 51.0 and kept the index above the 50-point line dividing expansions in activity from contractions.
Nevertheless, IHS Markit said future activity would be impacted by the latest French lockdown, set up to curb a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
On Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron announced a new nationwide lockdown, initially slated to run until Dec. 1 although it could be extended.
“The latest PMI data pointed to another solid month for French manufacturers, as the sector continued to recover from the coronavirus-induced downturn earlier this year. Although output growth softened, it remained broadly in line with the series trend, and new orders increased at a quicker rate,” said IHS Markit economist Eliot Kerr.
“However, the manufacturing sector now faces the significant possibility that COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place for a prolonged period. According to flash PMI data, the recent imposition of curfews has already had a substantial negative impact on the service sector, and that is likely to spill over into the manufacturing sector going forward,” added Kerr.