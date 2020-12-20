French President Macron’s condition is ‘stable’, presidency says

Reading Time: < 1 minute
PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s condition is stable and the results of a medical examination reassuring, the French presidency said on Saturday in an update on his bout of coronavirus.
“The medical condition of the president is stable compared with … Friday. He presents similar COVID-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations,” the presidency said in a statement.
Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace than usual outside Paris. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Alexander Smith)
20th December 2020
MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that Russia was responsible for a cyber attack that embedded malicious code inside U.S. government software systems and those of other governments and companies across the...
20th December 2020
1522 - Suleiman the Magnificent accepts surrender of the surviving Knights of Rhodes, who are allowed to evacuate. They eventually settle in Malta and become known as the Knights of Malta.
1803 - French flag lowered in New Orleans ...
20th December 2020
World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Friday an international team led by the U.N. agency would be going to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergency expe...
20th December 2020
BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will extend a moratorium on household and business loan repayments until July to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
Posting on his Faceboo...
20th December 2020
Morning Briefing
Drugs, cars, gold, cash: Police's mega-haul on Saturday
Two men spent Saturday evening in custody after a number of searches saw the police make a sgnificantly haul of drugs, cars, gold and cash with a total value of nearly €8...
20th December 2020
ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Austria expects to pay out an extra nearly 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in support for companies hit by a new lockdown that the government imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel s...
20th December 2020
20th December 2020
Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to avoid visiting family members over Christmas and to use video calls instead for greetings, the way service members stationed abroad do, as the country battles COVID-19.
Germany is struggling w...
20th December 2020
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday blasted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over comments that the United States is playing political games in the Mediterranean region and turned the tables to say it is Russia that is undermining s...
20th December 2020
WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Boeing officials "inappropriately coached" test pilots during recertification efforts after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people, according to a lengthy congressional report released on Friday.
The report fro...
