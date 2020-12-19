French President Macron’s condition is ‘stable’, presidency says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French President Emmanuel Macron’s condition is stable and the results of a medical examination reassuring, the French presidency said on Saturday in an update on his bout of coronavirus.

“The medical condition of the president is stable compared with … Friday. He presents similar COVID-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations,” the presidency said in a statement.

Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace than usual outside Paris.

Main Photo: View of of a PC screen as French President Emmanuel Macron speaks from the presidential residence of ‘La Lanterne’ on his Twitter account, in Versailles, near Paris, France, 19 December 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

