Gattuso leaves Fiorentina just after 23 days

Gennaro Gattuso has left Fiorentina after just 23 days as head coach. In a statement the club said that ACF Fiorentina and Mister Rino Gattuso, by mutual agreement, have decided not to follow up on the previous agreements and therefore not to start the next football season together.

The statement added that the club will immediately set to work to identify a technical choice that will guide the Viola team towards the results that Fiorentina and the City of Florence deserve.”

Rudi Garcia and Claudio Ranieri are amongst the favourites to replace Gattuso.

It is understood that the main reason was lack of agreement between the club and the coach on the players for the next season