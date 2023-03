Reading Time: < 1 minute

TBILISI, March 24 (Reuters) – Georgia belongs in the European Union, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Tbilisi on Friday.

Speaking during an official visit, Baerbock said Germany would accompany Georgia on its path to membership in the bloc.

Photo: Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili (R) shakes hands with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (L) during their meeting in Tbilisi, Georgia, 24 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

