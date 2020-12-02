German city of Trier in shock after driver runs down 5 people

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Candles and messages at Porta Nigra in the aftermath of a fatal car incident in Trier, Germany, on Wednesday 02 December 2020.

Hundreds of people gathered at Porta Nigra, Trier’s iconic Roman landmark, on Wednesday morning.

It was the first official ceremony in memory of the five people killed on Tuesday, when a large SUV plowed through the Western German city’s pedestrian area, in what onlookers described as a deliberate attack.

Five people died, including a two-month-old baby, and at least 15 were injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Trier on 01 December. Police arrested the driver, a 51-year-old local man who was found to have drunk a significant amount of alcohol.

Candles and messages at Porta Nigra in the aftermath of a fatal car incident in Trier, Germany.

People stand mourning in front of burning candles at Porta Nigra in the aftermath of a fatal incident in Trier, Germany.

Via EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

