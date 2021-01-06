German economy can get through long virus lockdown – finance minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Europe’s biggest economy can hold out through a coronavirus shutdown for a long time, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding he expected lower levels of government debt than after the financial crisis of 2008.

“We can hold out for a long time,” Scholz told ZDF television. “Budget legislators in the German parliament have authorised us to provide the aid that is needed,” he said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 21,237 to 1,808,647, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 1,019 to 36,537, the tally showed.

Main Photo: A pedestrian pass by New Year advertisement in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

