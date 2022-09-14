Lufthansa 100% privately owned again after COVID bailout

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) – The German government has sold all of its remaining shares in Lufthansa , the airline said on Wednesday, meaning that the company is now back in the hands of private investors after a state bailout kept it afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s economic stabilisation fund (WSF), which saved Lufthansa from bankruptcy during the pandemic with a bailout package totalling 9 billion euros ($8.97 billion), had progressively reduced its stake in recent years with the aim of offloading it completely by October of 2023.

It has now sold its last remaining shares to international investors in a block placement for 455 million euros, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday night.

It earned a total of 1.07 billion euros from selling its shares, yielding a 760 million euro profit from the investment.

“The government aid package successfully helped the business through the crisis,” it said.

Deutsche Bank, one of the global coordinators and bookrunners for the sale alongside Goldman Sachs, said on Tuesday that the fund wanted to offer institutional investors around 74.4 million Lufthansa shares, corresponding to 6.2% of the airline’s share capital.

($1 = 1.0030 euros)

