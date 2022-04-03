German man got COVID vaccine 87 times

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A German man is under investigation after authorities discovered he’d received the coronavirus vaccine at least 87 times, the Freie Presse newspaper reported.

The report comes as Germany battles a wave of COVID-19 infections and struggles to raise its vaccination rates compared to other western European countries.

According to information attained by the Frei Presse paper, the 61-year-old man visited several vaccination centers in the eastern German states of Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.

The man is believed to have gotten the jab up to three times a day at different jab sites — logging 87 coronavirus vaccinations in the state of Saxony alone.

A staff member at a center in the city of Dresden grew suspicious when he recognized the man, a spokesman for the German Red Cross, Kai Kranich, told the paper.

The next time he entered a vaccination center in the town of Eilenburg, outside of Leipzig, staff called the police and he was detained.

Read more via DW/ Freie Presse