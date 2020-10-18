German president in quarantine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was quarantining after one of his bodyguards tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokeswoman for the president’s office.

The bodyguard is considered is a first-degree contact person.

Steinmeier’s first test came back was negative, but he remains in quarantine, a spokesperson said. Further tests are planned in the coming days.

A note on a chair indicates the seat for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in in Paulskirche church in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 18 October 2020. Steinmeier wanted to award the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade to Indian economist, philosopher and Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen at the end of the Frankfurt Book Fair but will not attend as he went into quarantine. EPA-EFE/ARNE DEDERT POOL

Steinmeier was due to appear at the Frankfurt Book Fair on Sunday to attend an award ceremony, but those plans have now been cancelled.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 5,587 to 361,974, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 10 to 9,777, the tally showed.

